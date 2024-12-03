Miami-Dade approves ‘Donald J. Trump Avenue' street renaming in Hialeah

Miami-Dade commissioners have approved Hialeah's renaming of a historic road after President-elect Donald Trump.

Commissioners approved the resolution at a meeting Tuesday that will officially rename a four-mile stretch of Palm Avenue as "President Donald J. Trump Avenue."

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The Hialeah city council last year approved a proposal to rename the road for Trump after Mayor Esteban "Steve” Bovo announced the move and presented Trump with a street sign at a rally.

Former President Donald Trump held a rally in Hialeah Wednesday where Mayor Esteban “Steve” Bovo announced his intention to name an avenue after him in the city.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

Miami-Dade Commissioner Kevin Cabrera supported the county's recognizing of the name change.

"Our community deeply understands and appreciates the sacrifice, work, and dedication of President Trump," Cabrera said in a statement Tuesday. "By naming Palm Avenue—a vital artery that runs through the heart of Hialeah and serves as a hub for local businesses and cultural identity—we are forever immortalizing President Trump’s legacy. Future generations who traverse this street will be reminded of his fight for the principles of freedom, prosperity, and opportunity."

Cabrera said Trump won about 75% of the vote in Hialeah in last month's election. He also won Miami-Dade by more than 13%, the first time a Republican has won the county since 1988.