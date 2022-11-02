Miami-Dade Boy Spends First Day Back at Home With Loved Ones Since Kidnapping

JoJo Morales, a 6-year-old who was kidnapped by his father and taken to Canada for two months, was surrounded by his family and friends Wednesday to celebrate his homecoming.

“I'm tapping myself, making sure I'm still not dreaming," said his mother, Yanet Leal Concepcion.

The pair had an emotional reunion at Miami International Airport. JoJo flew back to South Florida from Canada Tuesday night.

“He keeps kissing me this morning, and I’m like, oh my God, is this real?" Concepcion said.

NBC 6 spent the afternoon with JoJo. It was his first day back at home, after going missing in late August.

He was surrounded by friends and family who love him dearly. They were celebrating over pizza.

"He kept touching me, to make sure it was me this morning," Concepcion said.

Police say JoJo was kidnapped by his father, Jorge Morales, and paternal grandmother, Lilliam Peña Morales.

"He thought I was missing. He said, 'I finally found you.' He won’t talk about his dad. He thinks his dad is dead," Concepcion said.

The boy was found on Sunday in New Brunswick, Canada after a Walmart shopper spotted JoJo with his father. She then called police.

"I did it as a mother. I did it because I can not imagine never seeing my son or wondering, did they kill him?" she told NBC 6.

Concepcion said she will forever be grateful.

“I believe she was like an angel," she said. "I have goosebumps. I don't know how to thank her."