Miami-Dade Business Cited, Converted Into Strip Club: Police

Three people were arrested after police discovered over the weekend that a Miami-Dade warehouse was being operated as a strip club in violation of the county's emergency order.

Investigative leads led Miami-Dade police officers to a warehouse on Northwest 166th Street Friday night. Officers initially thought the space was being used as a nightclub, but found much more was allegedly happening behind closed doors.

"Once they walked in, they were surprised to find out and to learn that this was a little more beyond than a nightclub," said Detective Alvaro Zabaleta. "There were stripper poles, women dancing, strippers dancing, people drinking and selling alcohol."

Police arrested Gerald Silvene, Bernie Jadotte and Christopher Bentley and charged them with violation of a county ordinance and a health and safety violation. Officers also issued 31 civil citations to people who attended the event.

"Their violations are pretty serious," Zabaleta said. "You cannot be selling alcohol without having a liquor license, so they are violating several things."

The arrest report shows inspectors found a room with nine to 10 women inside. They spontaneously told police they were only there to dance for the party and hadn't gotten paid yet.

"With the orders we received from the mayor's office is zero tolerance when it comes to the violation of the emergency orders," Zabaleta said.

On Saturday night, officers and inspectors also shut down an event at Lowkeys Hookah Lounge & Eats on Northwest 7th Avenue. Police say the event was being advertised as a backpack giveaway, but it was actually a nightclub. Joseph Stevens, Christopher Tate and Anne Bordenave were arrested and charged with violation of a county ordinance and a health and safety violation

"They found out surprisingly there were several juveniles there too, and they were warned and released to their parents," Zabaleta said.