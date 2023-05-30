Miami-Dade Cop, Pregnant Woman Accused of Battering Their Boyfriend Over Alleged Infidelity

A Miami-Dade Police officer and a pregnant woman were arrested after they allegedly battered the boyfriend they apparently unknowingly shared during a confrontation in a Palmetto Bay restaurant.

Officer Anna Elicia Perez, 34, and Mila Zuloaga, 35, were both arrested Friday on battery charges, arrest reports said.

The reports said Perez is in a relationship with the victim, while Zuloaga lives with him and is seven months pregnant with his child.

Miami-Dade Corrections Anna Elicia Perez and Mila Zuloaga

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The alleged incident happened shortly after midnight Friday at Miller's Ale House on S. Dixie Highway in Palmetto Bay.

The reports said Perez and Zuloaga were involved in a verbal dispute with the man "regarding infidelity," which escalated into a physical confrontation.

Both women hit the man in his face and upper body with their hands multiple times, leaving him with redness on his face and a bruised lower lip, the reports said.

Perez and Zuloaga were arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

It was unknown how long Perez has been with the police department.

"I am disappointed by this officer’s actions. We are held to a higher standard of conduct on and off duty. Although this officer was off duty, her behavior was unacceptable and it goes against the core values of our department," Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez said in a statement. "We will work closely with the State Attorney’s Office and ensure a thorough and transparent investigation."