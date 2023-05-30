Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade Cop, Pregnant Woman Accused of Battering Their Boyfriend Over Alleged Infidelity

Officer Anna Elicia Perez, 34, and Mila Zuloaga, 35, were both arrested Friday on battery charges, arrest reports said

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Miami-Dade Police officer and a pregnant woman were arrested after they allegedly battered the boyfriend they apparently unknowingly shared during a confrontation in a Palmetto Bay restaurant.

Officer Anna Elicia Perez, 34, and Mila Zuloaga, 35, were both arrested Friday on battery charges, arrest reports said.

The reports said Perez is in a relationship with the victim, while Zuloaga lives with him and is seven months pregnant with his child.

Miami-Dade Corrections
Anna Elicia Perez and Mila Zuloaga
Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The alleged incident happened shortly after midnight Friday at Miller's Ale House on S. Dixie Highway in Palmetto Bay.

The reports said Perez and Zuloaga were involved in a verbal dispute with the man "regarding infidelity," which escalated into a physical confrontation.

Both women hit the man in his face and upper body with their hands multiple times, leaving him with redness on his face and a bruised lower lip, the reports said.

Local

Broward County 3 hours ago

Box Truck Driver Killed in Fiery Rollover Crash on I-75 in Broward

Crime and Courts 3 hours ago

‘I Was Wrong': Man Confesses to Hate Crimes and Waving Gun at Black Protestors in Brickell

Perez and Zuloaga were arrested and booked into jail. Attorney information wasn't available.

It was unknown how long Perez has been with the police department.

"I am disappointed by this officer’s actions. We are held to a higher standard of conduct on and off duty. Although this officer was off duty, her behavior was unacceptable and it goes against the core values of our department," Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez said in a statement. "We will work closely with the State Attorney’s Office and ensure a thorough and transparent investigation."

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyPalmetto Bay
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip Impact With Jackie Nespral Coronavirus Pandemic 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us