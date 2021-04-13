Miami-Dade Corrections Officer Gets Hero's Welcome Home After Near-Fatal Crash

A joyous homecoming for Miami-Dade Corrections officer Kedson Julmiste Tuesday afternoon, weeks after he was paralyzed from a head-on crash.

Julmiste was on his way to work on Feb. 28 when he was involved in a head-on crash with another vehicle that made an illegal turn.

He spent some time in intensive care and underwent several surgeries on his shoulders and spine. He's now paralyzed from the chest down.

"I kept on asking what was next, how do I move forward, how do I progress, because I'm not going to stay here and continue to keep crying, it's not going to change anything," Julmiste said.

Julmiste's 5-year-old daughter Olivia hadn't seen her dad since the accident.

"Every single day we FaceTime each other, and I told her once I'm home, then we'll be able to have the physical touch and the hug," he said.

The police officer's unions are pitching in with a GoFundMe page to raise funds to install a wheelchair ramp and other modifications to Julmiste's home. So far, they've raised over $9,000 of the $80,000 goal.