Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust receives $5 million grant from Jeff Bezos

The Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust is receiving a big financial boost from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos.

Bezos and fiancée Lauren Sánchez are giving the Homeless Trust a $5 million grant from the Bezos Day 1 Family Fund, it was announced Wednesday.

The donation is the largest in the Homeless Trust's history.

The funds will be used in part to provide stable housing and critical services for those experiencing homelessness.

"Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s transformative gift of $5 million is a lifeline for Miami-Dade. It comes at a time when too many families are struggling and finding themselves caught up in the housing affordability crisis," said Ron Book, Chair, Miami-Dade County Homeless Trust. “We are beyond grateful for their generosity and are committed to making strategic investments to dramatically reduce family homelessness and ensure no child sleeps outside."

Bezos is not new to Miami. He graduated from Palmetto High School and last year bought a home on Indian Creek Island, also known as "Billionaire Bunker."