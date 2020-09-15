Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade County Issues $10 million of COVID Federal Relief to Landlords, Tenants

Following record-high unemployment rates across Florida over the course of the coronavirus pandemic, Miami-Dade County officials on Tuesday announced a program that would utilize federal aid to relieve some of the financial burden placed on landlords and tenants.

Officials said $10 million from Congress' Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act, or CARES Act, would be issued to the county's COVID-19 Residential Landlord and Tenant Assistance Program.

The program will provide landlords up to three months of past-due rent per unit, with a maximum of $5,000 per unit.

Landlords can apply for the program on their tenant's behalf if they meet the following criteria:

  • Landlord owns five or fewer rental properties
  • Past Rent that still has not been paid has not been reimbursed by any other source
  • Properties are located in Miami-Dade County
  • The current income of the tenant is at or below 120% Area Median Income (AMI).
  • Tenant's current income must follow any job loss or income reduction due to COVID-19
  • Proof of rent is provided showing that rent was current as of February 2020.

Landlords can apply online.

