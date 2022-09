Miami-Dade County suspended transit services Wednesday due to impacts from Hurricane Ian.

The county said that all Metrobus, Metrorail, Metromover and Special Transit Services would be suspended until further notice.

Riders are advised to click on this link for service and scheduling updates.