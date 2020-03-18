Miami-Dade County to Restrict or Close Non-Essential Retail, More

Miami-Dade County will restrict or close non-essential businesses and other recreational and entertainment activities, the mayor announced Wednesday.

Mayor Carlos A. Gimenez said the executive order will take effect Thursday evening. It covers non-essential retail, private educational facilities, casinos and other recreational and entertainment activities, officials said in a statement.

The restrictions will be effective throughout the county, including all municipal facilities, such as parks and beaches.

Officials said the order will facilitate compliance by residents, visitors and business owners in Miami-Dade County. Details were not immediately available.

"These actions are necessary to keep our community safe from the spread of COVID-19 while ensuring the continuity of essential services," the statement said.

A state of emergency was declared in Miami-Dade County on March 12. Gimenez has ordered all food service establishments, bars and clubs in Miami-Dade County to close their doors to on-premises service. Restaurant kitchens may remain open for takeout and delivery. In addition, libraries, movie theaters, gymnasiums, fitness studios, bowling alleys, concert houses, playhouses and arcades must also close. Community centers that serve seniors are also closed until further notice.

Gimenez has also prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people in any parks, beaches or recreation facilities owned or operated by the county.