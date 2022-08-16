Miami-Dade Detective Hurt in Shooting ‘In Harm's Way Every Day' as Member of RID

While every police officer puts their life on the line every day, the detective who was shot Monday night is part of a small detail within the Miami-Dade Police Department that routinely encounters dangerous scenarios.

There are about three dozen officers who make up the department's Robbery Intervention Detail, a squad that works in areas that are prone to crime.

The RID detectives concentrate on apprehending suspects or groups known to commit robberies, and patrol areas where robberies may be an issue.

NBC 6 has team coverage with the latest details on the shooting Monday night that killed the suspect involved.

"They are placed out there to go after people that are doing bad things in our community, harming others typically by violence, and these are the officers out there trying to protect the rest of us," former Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez said. "They are in harm's way every day that they go out."

RID was first implemented in 1991 and has six permanent squads.

Currently, there are two MDPD lieutenants, six MDPD sergeants, 26 MDPD detectives, and one municipal detective from the Miami Police Department and the Miami Beach Police Department assigned to RID.