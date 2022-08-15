Miami-Dade Officer Injured, Robbery Suspect Dead After Altercation in Miami

A Miami-Dade Police officer was shot and injured and an armed robbery suspect died after an altercation Monday night in Miami, officials said.

Investigators with the department's Robbery Intervention Detail responded to an armed robbery after 8 p.m. in the area of NW 62nd Street and 17th Avenue, according to Miami-Dade Police.

The suspect struck detectives' vehicles and hit a civilian's vehicle while trying to escape, police said.

An altercation ensued, during which the officer and suspect were shot, police said.

The suspect died at the scene, and the officer was taken to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. Three people in the civilian vehicle were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.

Police did not provide the identities of the victims or the suspect.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement has joined the investigation, which is customary in police-involved shootings.

"I ask that our community please stand as one and pray," Miami-Dade Police Director Alfredo Ramirez said in a news conference early Tuesday morning. "We have hard days ahead of us. We have to do this as one, as a community, as a law enforcement family."

A witness told NBC 6 that he saw officers pursuing a driver, who bailed after hitting a pole and another car with his vehicle. The witness also claimed he saw officers shooting at the man and heard about 20 shots were fired.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez confirmed that there was a police-involved shooting and that the City of Miami Police Department is assisting Miami-Dade in the investigation.

I can confirm a police-involved shooting of a Miami Dade county police officer at 62 street and NW 7 Ave in the City of Miami. @MiamiPD assisting county police in the investigation. I ask everyone in our city and county to please pray for the officer and his family. — Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez) August 16, 2022

Footage from the scene showed several Miami-Dade Police vehicles blocking the road on NW 62nd Street near Interstate 95.

Dozens of police officers from several agencies were also spotted waiting outside Jackson Medical Center.

Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava also offered her prayers to the police department.

The men and women of our police force put their lives on the line every single day to keep our community safe. Please join me in keeping this officer, his family, and our entire @MiamiDadePD family in your prayers. https://t.co/knOJTwyw35 — Daniella Levine Cava (@MayorDaniella) August 16, 2022

