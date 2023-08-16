Miami-Dade Fire Rescue canine search team heading to Maui to help in wildfire aftermath

A Miami-Dade Fire Rescue canine search team is heading to Maui to help in the aftermath of the devastating wildfire that destroyed a town and left more than 100 people dead.

The canine crew is part of the Urban Search and Rescue Team's Florida Task Force One.

They will be assisting in response efforts as crews work to recover the bodies of the victims of the fire, which is the deadliest in the U.S. in more than a century.

The task force responds to disasters across the globe and has been deployed to the Oklahoma City bombing, the World Trade Center collapse, Hurricane Katrina, and the condo building collapse in Surfside.