Miami-Dade firefighters extinguish yacht fire in Aventura

The fire allegedly prompted reports of an explosion in the area.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to the scene of a yacht fire in Aventura early Sunday morning.

It happened at Williams Island Marina along Island Boulevard.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews said they arrived on scene around 6 a.m. when they saw heavy smoke billowing from the 85-foot yacht. Most of the flames were reportedly toward the front of the vessel.

No one was on board at the time and no injures were reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation

