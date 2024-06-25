Miami-Dade firefighter's son killed in training incident was EMT for private ambulance company

New details have surfaced about last week’s deadly Miami-Dade Fire Rescue training in Virginia Gardens that left a firefighter's son dead.

Fabian Camero, the son of Miami-Dade firefighter Francisco Camero, died after being critically injured in last Friday’s training exercise that took a turn for the worse.

State records show the 28-year-old victim was a certified EMT, and officials with American Medical Response confirmed Tuesday that he was an employee.

"American Medical Response (AMR) is deeply saddened by the recent death of one of our EMTs, Fabian Camero. His death was unrelated to his employment with AMR Miami Dade. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and coworkers during this time," AMR said in a statement.

The Miami-Dade Fire Rescue training exercise that claimed the life of a firefighter's son wasn’t the first of its kind to end in tragedy, NBC 6 Investigates reports.

Fabian Camero was not employed by Miami-Dade Fire Rescue.

A source familiar with the investigation tells NBC6 that Fabian’s brother was also at the training that day, but it's still unclear why either of them were there.

NBC6 also spoke with the property owner who authorized Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to conduct the training at the building.

The owner said the three buildings on the plot near Northwest 66th Avenue and Northwest 36th Street have been closed to the public since March 2020.

He said ownership gave verbal authorization to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue to perform "non-destructive" training exercises. However, ownership was never present during the drills.

Fabian Giovanni Camero has been identified as the man killed in Friday's incident in Virginia Gardens. NBC6's Chris Hush reports

On Tuesday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava continued to be tight-lipped about the investigation into the incident, after NBC6 asked if the buildings were certified to hold the fire trainings.

“Everything is under review right now and we certainly are concerned about safety issues and for sure we are going to be making sure that our trainings are safe," Levine Cava said. "We do know that people were there that should not have been there. We have to look into all of it and make sure we are following protocols and reviewing protocols as well."

The State Fire Marshal, Miami-Dade Police's Homicide Bureau, and arson detectives continue to investigate the incident.