Miami-Dade Homeowners Can Apply for Mortgage Relief. Here's How

Miami-Dade homeowners struggling to pay their mortgage or utility bills can apply for up to $1,500 in relief.

The Mortgage Relief Program will provide relief toward late mortgage payments, late homeowners association (HOA) fees, homeowners insurance and/or late utility assistance.

Applicants must provide proof of income and documentation to ensure that the total household income does not exceed 140% Area Median Income (AMI) threshold (as shown in the chart below).

Applicants must also be Miami-Dade County homeowners and requesting assistance for a primary residence.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Income Limit by Number of Persons in Household

Income Level 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 140% 95,620 109,200 122,920 136,500 147,420 158,340 169,260 180,180 Miami-Dade County

Click here for more information, including the required documents and where you can apply.