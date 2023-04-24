Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Homeowners Can Apply for Mortgage Relief. Here's How

By NBC6

Miami-Dade homeowners struggling to pay their mortgage or utility bills can apply for up to $1,500 in relief.

The Mortgage Relief Program will provide relief toward late mortgage payments, late homeowners association (HOA) fees, homeowners insurance and/or late utility assistance.

Applicants must provide proof of income and documentation to ensure that the total household income does not exceed 140% Area Median Income (AMI) threshold (as shown in the chart below).

Applicants must also be Miami-Dade County homeowners and requesting assistance for a primary residence.

Income Limit by Number of Persons in Household

Income Level12345678
140%95,620109,200122,920136,500147,420158,340169,260180,180
Miami-Dade County

Click here for more information, including the required documents and where you can apply.

