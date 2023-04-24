Miami-Dade Homeowners Can Apply for Mortgage Relief. Here's How

Miami-Dade homeowners struggling to pay their mortgage or utility bills can apply for up to $1,500 in relief.
The Mortgage Relief Program will provide relief toward late mortgage payments, late homeowners association (HOA) fees, homeowners insurance and/or late utility assistance.
Applicants must provide proof of income and documentation to ensure that the total household income does not exceed 140% Area Median Income (AMI) threshold (as shown in the chart below).
Applicants must also be Miami-Dade County homeowners and requesting assistance for a primary residence.
Income Limit by Number of Persons in Household
|Income Level
|1
|2
|3
|4
|5
|6
|7
|8
|140%
|95,620
|109,200
|122,920
|136,500
|147,420
|158,340
|169,260
|180,180
Click here for more information, including the required documents and where you can apply.