Miami-Dade Landlord Accused of Fatally Shooting Tenant in Water Dispute: Police

A Miami-Dade landlord is facing charges after police said he shot and killed his tenant during a dispute over water.

Leonardo P. Mora, 64, was arrested Sunday on charges of second-degree murder and carrying a concealed firearm, an arrest report said.

Miami-Dade Corrections Leonardo Mora

The report said Mora and his tenant had gotten into a verbal dispute that turned physical once Mora "continuously turned off the water supply" to a part of a trailer the tenant lived in.

Mora then shot the tenant in the upper abdomen, killing him, the report said. The tenant wasn't identified in the report.

The report said Mora provided a full confession. He was booked into jail and remained held without bond Monday. Attorney information wasn't available.

Editor's note: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that the victim was the landlord.