Miami-Dade man who owned gun used in 4-year-old's shooting by sibling arrested: Police

A man is facing a charge in connection with a shooting that left a 4-year-old girl critically injured at a Miami-Dade home Sunday, police said.

Quavanta Demettris Ennels, 25, was arrested on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, Miami-Dade Police said Monday.

The incident happened around 3:40 p.m. Sunday at a home near Northwest 21st Avenue and Northwest 81st Street in West Little River.

Miami-Dade Corrections Quavanta Demettris Ennels

Police and fire rescue workers responded to the home and found the 4-year-old shot in the head.

She was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition. Police said she is fighting for her life.

Miami-Dade Police Det. Andre Martin said four children - ages 6, 4, 3 and 2 - were in the home along with an adult at the time of the incident.

According to an arrest report, the girl and siblings were in a bedroom where Ennels' gun was kept in his bookbag.

A sibling pulled out the gun and discharged it, hitting the girl in the head, the report said.

Police haven't released the girl's identity or said her connection is with Ennels.

Ennels told police he'd unlawfully bought the gun, a Taurus G26C 9mm, about three months earlier for $250, the report said.

He also admitted he is a convicted felon and didn't have the right to own the gun, the report said.

Records showed Ennels had been convicted in May 2016 for robbery with a gun or deadly weapon and sentenced to four years in prison, but was released in April 2018.

Ennels was booked into jail where he was being held on a $7,500 bond Monday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.