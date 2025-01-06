Miami-Dade Mayor appoints former candidate Manny Cid as economic opportunity advisor

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava announced that she has appointed Manny Cid as Senior Advisor for Economic Opportunity in the Miami-Dade Office of Innovation and Economic Development.

Cid, who was the mayor's political rival in the last county election, was called by Levine Cava to work with the county and promote the mayor's economic development agenda, “focusing on supporting small businesses, reducing bureaucracy so that “faster, easier and less expensive to do business in Miami-Dade, attract greater investment and hiring opportunities, and create new avenues for companies to work with the County.”

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are > WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Regarding the new role, the mayor recognized his ideas and his work.

"I met Manny during the campaign, and he impressed me with his big ideas and deep commitment to our community," said Levine Cava. "As we continue to work to support small businesses and strengthen our workforce, Manny's experience and new ideas will help us continue to deliver for Miami-Dade. I am proud to be the chief contributor and bring together people from diverse perspectives to improve the quality of life of our residents," she said.

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. > SIGN UP SIGN UP

Cid recognized the mayor's work and was grateful for the appointment.

"I have always respected Mayor Daniella Levine Cava for her dedication to public service, and we share a lifelong commitment to moving Miami-Dade forward," Cid said, according to a statement from the mayor's office. "Strengthening small businesses and creating opportunities for Miami-Dade families are issues I have worked on throughout my 19 years in public service, and I am grateful that the mayor has trusted me to deliver these priorities for our residents."

"The addition of Manny to our team will help us achieve our mission of extending critical support to small businesses and our workforce," said Francesca de Quesada Covey, Director of Innovation and Economic Development.

According to Quesada Covey, there are more than 80,000 small businesses in Miami-Dade.

“We are focused on helping the people behind small businesses and investing in programs that ensure long-term inclusive economic growth," she added.

WHO IS MANNY CID?

Miami Lakes resident Manny Cid, is a two-term mayor of the city, has a master's degree in Ethical Leadership and a bachelor's degree in Organizational Leadership from the University of St. Thomas, as well as a master's degree in Political Science from Miami-Dade College.

He spent 19 years in public service, beginning as a legislative aide in the Florida House of Representatives and most recently as a councilman, vice mayor and mayor of the city of Miami Lakes.

He is also an entrepreneur and small business owner, currently a partner at Mayor's Cafe in Miami Lakes.