Miami-Dade Mayor Orders Shutdown of Boat Ramps and Marinas Across the County

After images of large gatherings on boats surfaced on social media Saturday, Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez ordered the shutdown of all boat ramps and marinas in the county, effective immediately until further notice.

All boat ramps in Miami-Dade County parks are to be closed, and all marinas will be closed to all boating activities with the exception of commercial fishermen who provide food for restaurants and markets.

Gimenez's statement, which was released Saturday evening, also said Miami-Dade police would be out on the waters ensuring that no large parties take place.

"I am disappointed to see photos and videos on social media of boats close together and large groups of people congregating," Gimenez further stated.

"We are in a state of emergency, and I cannot stress enough the need for personal responsibility. Those of you not following these guidelines are putting others at risk, perhaps your own family and friends. And, you could be contributing to a much longer scenario and further shutdowns in our community."

The state of emergency was declared in Miami-Dade County on March 12.

Last week, Gimenez ordered the closing of all public beaches, parks and recreational facilities in Miami-Dade. He also prohibited gatherings of more than 10 people in any parks, beaches or recreation facilities owned or operated by the county.

UPDATE: All beaches, parks & recreational facilities are CLOSED citywide until further notice by order of @MiamiDadeCounty: https://t.co/PdLE3UohVW #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/9izUcrBd49 — City of Miami Beach (@MiamiBeachNews) March 19, 2020

The number of coroanvirus cases in Florida shot past 760 Saturday, with 12 confirmed deaths.