Miami-Dade Mayor Signs Emergency Order Limiting Gatherings, Enforcing Social Distancing

Businesses across Miami-Dade will be responsible for managing large crowds on their properties in order to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus, according to an emergency order signed by the county’s mayor.

The order prohibits any gatherings of more than 10 people in public areas. Gatherings with less than 10 people are required to enforce proper social distancing, according to Miami-Dade mayor Carlos Gimenez.

“The only way to control the spread of this virus and get back to normal is for everyone - and I mean everyone - to act like you are carrying the virus,” Gimenez said.

Sidewalks and public spaces are the focus of the order, however Gimenez encouraged grocery stores, pharmacies and gas stations to implement the same type of vigilance.

“I’m warning you now that if the store is unable to consistently keep people from getting too close, I will be forced to shut it down,” Gimenez said.

The mayor added that Miami-Dade County police will be out enforcing the order.

Just last week, Miami-Dade ordered the shutdown of all beaches, parks and “non-essential” businesses.

Health care providers, grocery stores, gas stations, restaurants and banks are allowed to remain open.