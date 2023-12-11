Miami-Dade mayor to pardon pigs Travis and Taylor in annual Pig Pardoning Ceremony

Roasted pigs are an annual Hispanic tradition for the holidays, but on Monday, Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava will be pardoning two pigs as part of the county's 6th annual Pig Pardoning Ceremony.

Spectators are invited to take part in the ceremony that is set to kick off at 9:30 a.m. at Latin Café 2000 in Brickell which will be serving up Cuban food throughout Miami-Dade County.

This year's event shines with a celebrity-inspired twist, as the pigs, affectionately named Travis and Taylor, owe their names to global superstar Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs player Travis Kelce.

The beloved pigs, owned by Alfonso and Lina Marena Berrio, are a family favorite, named by their daughters Valerie and Melanie Barrios in honor of their admired couple.

Each year, several pigs are pardoned across South Florida — just in time for Noche Buena, or Christmas Eve.

ach year, South Florida pardons two pigs in time for Christmas Eve, just as the president pardons turkeys in time for Thanksgiving. But why pigs?

Around the holidays, many Hispanic families roast a pig for dinner. Roast pork is a traditional holiday meal for many families, especially Cuban families, on Christmas Eve.

The pork roasts in a traditional box called "La Caja China," which is made of wood and lined with sheets of aluminum.

The pig roasts in the box under layers of smoldering coal — a method that results in crispy skin and tender, juicy meat.

With its rich population of Cuban and Hispanic residents, Miami-Dade County is the perfect place for an annual pig pardon. The traditional roast pork dinner is a staple in many households across the city and throughout South Florida.

