Miami-Dade offers Uber voucher program for riders affected by Better Bus changes

An Uber voucher program is now available for public transportation riders impacted by the major overhaul of Miami-Dade County's Better Bus Network.

The Better Bus Network, which fully launched in November, included a redesign of the entire county bus system and plans to make service faster on the new routes.

Transit officials touted the new bus network as more reliable and convenient, but the change has ruffled some feathers. Some riders, especially the elderly and workers who rely on public transit, said the elimination of their usual routes has forced them to walk more to reach the new bus stops.

"Since the launch of the Better Bus Network, we have been listening closely to our riders and bus operators alike, collecting feedback on wait times, ease of access, and alternative mobility options," Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said in a news release. "While many riders have seen increased reliability on their routes, we understand the need for accessible transportation options for all. We are excited to roll out these additional measures as a testament to our commitment to transit users, ensuring no one is left behind as we refine and improve our public transportation system."

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

The Uber voucher program will be available on the following routes and cover up to $25 of the ride.

The discontinued section of (old) Route 135 - Miami Lakes Drive to Golden Glades

(Old) Route 42 - Opa-locka Tri-Rail Station to the Miami Intermodal Center (MIC) and from the MIC to Douglas Road Metrorail Station.

Discontinued section of Route 104 - Dadeland North to Miami Dade College Kendall along SW 88th St, SW 87th Ave, SW 104th St, SW 97th Ave, SW 112th St, SW 112th Ave, SW 104th

Discontinued section of (old) Route 2 – NW 84th St to 163rd St Mall

Discontinued section of (old) Route 16 – NE 79th St to 163rd St Mall

Portion of (old) Route E – Golden Glades to Aventura, including 192nd St in Sunny Isles

Riders will be able to book a ride online or by using the Uber app. Those without access to a smartphone can request rides by calling DTPW Customer Service at 786-469-5555. Click here for further information on the Uber voucher program.