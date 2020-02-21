Miami-Dade Police Department Swears in New Director

The Miami-Dade Police Department swore in Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III as its new director Friday at a ceremony at the University of Miami.

"I'm extremely honored and humbled," Ramirez said as he stood onstage accompanied by his wife and four children. "This is a very special moment for me."

Ramirez has worked in law enforcement for nearly 25 years, and served as deputy director before Mayor Carlos Gimenez chose him to replace retired director Juan Perez.

Gimenez noted that Ramirez could be the county's last police director, as a state constitutional amendment requires that the county have an elected sheriff beginning in 2024.

Ramirez's son, Brandon Ramirez, is also a Miami-Dade police officer, and said that he was "extremely proud and happy" for his father.