Miami-Dade Police Department

Miami-Dade Police Department Swears in New Director

Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III has worked in law enforcement for nearly 25 years

By Julia Bagg and Daniela Flamini

NBCUniversal, Inc.

The Miami-Dade Police Department swore in Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III as its new director Friday at a ceremony at the University of Miami.

"I'm extremely honored and humbled," Ramirez said as he stood onstage accompanied by his wife and four children. "This is a very special moment for me."

Ramirez has worked in law enforcement for nearly 25 years, and served as deputy director before Mayor Carlos Gimenez chose him to replace retired director Juan Perez.

Local

Florida 5 hours ago

Man Who Threatened Florida Synagogue Shooting Arrested 9 Times in Miami-Dade: PD

Miami 7 hours ago

Mexico Scientist Accused as Russian Spy Held Without Bail in Miami Hearing

Gimenez noted that Ramirez could be the county's last police director, as a state constitutional amendment requires that the county have an elected sheriff beginning in 2024.

Ramirez's son, Brandon Ramirez, is also a Miami-Dade police officer, and said that he was "extremely proud and happy" for his father.

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade Police Department
News Local US & World Decision 2020 Impact With Jackie Nespral Weather Weather alerts Video Investigations Responds 6 In The Mix Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community Making A Difference Voices With Jawan Strader NBC 6 Pride TV Listings
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters
Contact Us