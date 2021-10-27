Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Police ID Suspect Fatally Shot After He Tried to Run Over Officers

37-year-old Corey Stanley was behind the wheel of the white sedan

By Laura Rodriguez

The suspect who died after he was shot by Miami-Dade Police officers earlier this week was wanted in connection with a home invasion, accused of violating a probation order and was also convicted of attempted murder.

The Miami-Dade Police Department said 37-year-old Corey Stanley was behind the wheel of the white sedan that came to a crashing halt Monday night outside of a medical center on Quail Roost Drive.

Corey Stanley

Stanley was shot by officers after surveillance video appears to show him reversing into the undercover police car and then accelerating forward.

Detectives were on the lookout for Stanley's car because they say it was wanted in connection with a home invasion that happened in southwest Miami-Dade earlier Monday morning. Stanley is accused of beating the couple inside the home with a rock.

State records show there was also a warrant out for the 37-year-old who violated a probation order. In September 2006, Stanley was accused and ultimately convicted of attempted murder in Sarasota.

Surveillance footage shows a confrontation between police and a home invasion suspect that resulted in the suspect's death. NBC 6's Laura Rodriguez reports.

The affidavit shows he shot a man outside a home four times and tried to cover up the crime by lying to police and saying the victim was injured in a drive-by shooting.

Stanley was shot in the head Monday and was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital in critical condition. Authorities announced he died from his injuries on Tuesday.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating the shooting.

