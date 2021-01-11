Miami-Dade Police Investigate After 1 Teen, 3 Men Shot in Brownsville

Miami-Dade Police are investigating after four people were shot in Brownsville Monday night.

Deputies responded to a report of shots fired just before 6:30 p.m. in the area of NW 58th Street and 25th Avenue. When officers arrived, they found four people shot, including a 17-year-old female.

Authorities said the 17-year-old victim and one of the adult males were transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition. The other two victims were listed in stable condition.

Detectives say the shooting suspect remains at large as they try to determine the cause of the incident that led to 40 rounds being fired.

This story is continuing to develop. Check back for the latest.