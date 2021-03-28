Miami-Dade Police Investigating Abduction, Armed Sexual Assault on 12-Year-Old Boy

The Miami-Dade Police Department, Sexual Crimes Unit is investigating the armed sexual battery of a minor early Saturday.

According to investigators, the 12-year-old boy was walking in the area of NW 43rd Terrace and 30th Avenue in Miami, when he was approached by a man in a black 4-door sedan.

The suspect forced the boy inside the vehicle and drove him to the area of NW 45th Street and 31st Avenue, where he sexually assaulted and shot the minor.

The victim was then forced out of the vehicle and the suspect fled. The boy then walked to a local business, where he called 911.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to the scene and transported him to Ryder Trauma Center in critical condition.

Investigators are looking for a tall Hispanic male with long curly hair.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is urged to contact CrimeStoppers at (305)471-TIPS.