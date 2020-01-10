Miami-Dade Police Investigating Suspicious Deaths of Homeless Victims

Law enforcement and advocates are turning to the community for more information on the shootings that killed two homeless people last month in northeast Miami-Dade.

Rony Dassas and Donna Edwards were both shot and killed in late December in separate shootings near the intersection of Northeast 167th Street and Northeast 4th Avenue. A third victim is in critical condition.

"Somebody saw something. Somebody knows something. Somebody heard something," said Ron Book, chairman of the Miami-Dade Homeless Trust. "We cannot allow these cases to go on."

Miami-Dade police officers canvassed the area Friday, posting flyers and even stopping at several nearby businesses in the hopes of gathering more information.

Police said they don't have any evidence that the crimes are related, but the circumstances such as the location and times of the shootings make the cases stand out.

"They don't have walls, they don't have windows and doors, they don't have security systems like most of us do, so that's of a particular concern to us right now," said Det. Chris Thomas of the Miami-Dade Police Department.

Anyone with information on these shootings should contact Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS (8477).

"It's up to our community to stand up for these vulnerable individuals who have no ability to fight back, who have no ability to protect themselves because they are out here sleeping on the streets," Book said.