Miami-Dade Police officer arrested on kidnapping, armed sexual battery charges

A Miami-Dade Police officer was arrested on kidnapping and armed sexual battery charges, the department said.

Officer Miguel Lomeli, 32, was arrested Wednesday on armed sex battery, kidnapping and armed burglary charges, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Miami-Dade Police officials said Lomeli was involved in a verbal dispute with his ex-girlfriend outside of her residence.

The dispute escalated and Lomeli grabbed the victim and took her inside the residence, where he proceeded to sexually assault her, police said.

Lomeli was arrested by his own department and booked into jail, where he was being held without bond Thursday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

In a statement, Miami-Dade Police Director Stephanie Daniels said the allegations were "extremely troubling"

"The integrity of our police department is of the utmost importance, and we must continue to act with the highest of standards in order to safeguard the trust of all Miami-Dade County residents. I will not allow this badge to be tarnished by anyone," the statement read. "The arrest today is thanks to the swift and skilled work of our Special Victims Bureau and the State Attorney’s Office. The Miami-Dade Police Department will continue its thorough investigation and work closely with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office to ensure that justice is fully served."