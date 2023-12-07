Miami-Dade County

Miami-Dade Police officer arrested on kidnapping, armed sexual battery charges

Officer Miguel Lomeli, 32, was arrested Wednesday on armed sex battery, kidnapping and armed burglary charges, Miami-Dade jail records showed

By Brian Hamacher

NBC Universal, Inc.

A Miami-Dade Police officer was arrested on kidnapping and armed sexual battery charges, the department said.

Officer Miguel Lomeli, 32, was arrested Wednesday on armed sex battery, kidnapping and armed burglary charges, Miami-Dade jail records showed.

Miami-Dade Police officials said Lomeli was involved in a verbal dispute with his ex-girlfriend outside of her residence.

The dispute escalated and Lomeli grabbed the victim and took her inside the residence, where he proceeded to sexually assault her, police said.

Get South Florida local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC South Florida newsletters.

Lomeli was arrested by his own department and booked into jail, where he was being held without bond Thursday, records showed. Attorney information wasn't available.

In a statement, Miami-Dade Police Director Stephanie Daniels said the allegations were "extremely troubling"

"The integrity of our police department is of the utmost importance, and we must continue to act with the highest of standards in order to safeguard the trust of all Miami-Dade County residents. I will not allow this badge to be tarnished by anyone," the statement read. "The arrest today is thanks to the swift and skilled work of our Special Victims Bureau and the State Attorney’s Office. The Miami-Dade Police Department will continue its thorough investigation and work closely with the Miami-Dade State Attorney’s Office to ensure that justice is fully served."

This article tagged under:

Miami-Dade CountyMiami-Dade Police Department
News Local US & World Weather Weather alerts Hurricane Season Investigations Responds Submit a tip PolitiFact Impact With Jackie Nespral South Florida Live Entertainment Latin Beat Traffic Sports Community TV Listings Contests
About NBC 6 Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters Cozi TV
Contact Us