Miami-Dade Police Seek More Victims of 65-Year-Old Fraud Suspect

Miami-Dade Police are searching for more possible victims of a 65-year-old woman who they believe has been carrying out investment-type scams for several years.

Ana Maria Nunez, 65, lures clients by misrepresenting herself as an owner/representative of an investment company that does not exist, police said.

Miami-Dade Corrections

Nunez has a long history of arrest for fraud and theft related crimes dating back to 1996 and has a history of threating her victims, officials said.

Last month, Nunez was arrested in connection with an elderly exploitation case in Doral involving an elderly cancer patient.

In that case Nunez, posing as the victim’s daughter, and her son, Pablo Figueroa, posing as a financial adviser, allegedly stole $437,107 from an elderly victim through fraudulent means, the Miami-Dade State Attorney's Office said.

Nunez faces charges including organized scheme to defraud, elderly exploitation, theft from a person 65 or older and conspiracy to commit organized scheme to defraud in that case.

Anyone with information about Nunez is asked to contact Miami-Dade Police's Organized Crimes Bureau, Economic and Specialized Investigations, at 305-994-1000.