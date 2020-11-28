Miami Dade Police Veteran Dies Due to COVID-19 Complications

A Miami-Dade Police Department veteran has passed away due to COVID-19, the department announced Saturday.
Robert Gonzalez was a micrographics supervisor who had been with Miami-Dade police for nearly three decades.
"It's with deep regret that we announce (his) untimely passing," Miami-Dade police wrote on Twitter, noting that Gonzalez had been battling the coronavirus.
Miami-Dade Police Director Freddy Ramirez also expressed his condolences on Twitter, writing "Thank you for your honorable service Robert. You will be sorely missed."
