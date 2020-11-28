Miami Dade Police Veteran Dies Due to COVID-19 Complications

A Miami-Dade Police Department veteran has passed away due to COVID-19, the department announced Saturday.

Robert Gonzalez was a micrographics supervisor who had been with Miami-Dade police for nearly three decades.

"It's with deep regret that we announce (his) untimely passing," Miami-Dade police wrote on Twitter, noting that Gonzalez had been battling the coronavirus.

Thank you for your honorable service Robert. You will be sorely missed. My deepest sympathy on behalf of @MiamiDadePD to Robert’s family, friends, and extended MDPD family. https://t.co/HgeS06v85v — Alfredo "Freddy" Ramirez III (@MDPD_Director) November 28, 2020

