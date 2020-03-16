Miami-Dade Prisoner Tested for COVID-19

Miami-Dade corrections officials confirmed that a person in police custody on Saturday was tested for a possible case of the novel coronavirus.

Corrections officials said that the person is being isolated in one of the prison's medical housing units while officials wait for the results of the test.

Inmates who came into contact with the prisoner have also been isolated and are currently being monitored. Staff, officials say, have been asked to stay at home and monitor themselves for any symptoms.

"Although this case has not been confirmed, in an abundance of caution, precautionary measures have been initiated including the thorough sanitation of the processing area, other inmates who may have come into contact are also being isolated and monitored closely, and staff identified as having initial contact have been advised by their supervisor to stay home and monitor themselves for any signs or symptoms pursuant to CDC recommendations and until confirmatory tests are received," the corrections department said in a statement.

As of Monday, Miami-Dade corrections has no confirmed cases of COVID-19 within their facilities.