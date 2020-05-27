Miami-Dade Ready to Reopen Beaches on June 1: Mayor

Miami-Dade is finalizing plans to reopen beaches on Monday with a number of safety guidelines in place, the county's mayor said.

"We will meet the target date of June 1st to open our beaches and people will be able to lounge on the sand as well as swim and walk and jog but they must follow certain rules to make sure that everybody's safe," Mayor Carlos Gimenez said during a video conference Wednesday.

Beachgoers will be allowed to walk, jog, swim, surf, sunbathe, kayak and paddleboard in groups of no larger than 10 people.

Visitors must practice social distancing of six feet unless they're from the same household, but people froim different households must stay apart, Gimenezm said.

If they can't practice social distancing visitors must wear a face covering. Face coverings aren't required on the beach except for at bathrooms or concession stands, and visitors must have a mask handy for when circumstances warrant, Gimenez said.

Anyone using restrooms must wear face masks and must wash their hands for at least 20 seconds before leaving the restroom, Gimenez said. Anyone in line for the bathroom or concessions must stay six feet from other people in line.

People who are jogging don't have to wear masks.

NBC 6's Julia Bagg has more as visitors will have to deal with new rules to avoid any potential spreading.

Beachgoers are allowed to bring umbrellas and chairs or use if provided by hotels or condos, but chairs provided by hotels or condos must be cleaned between every use, Gimenez said.

"We will have additional enforcement personnel to first educate everybody about how you can enjoy the beach and do it in a safe manner, and then obviously if people do not heed those warnings then we'll have police personnel close by to more than educate those people who don't want to heed those warnings," Gimenez said.

Gimenez said hotels will also be allowed to expand service to non-essential visitors on June 1. Rooms will be allowed to be at 100% capacity but hotel common areas are limited to 50% capacity with masks required in common areas.

Pools at condominiums and apartments will also be allowed to reopen Monday, Gimenez said.

As for summer camps, Gimenez said the county is working on a plan that could see some open next month.

"I'm hoping that we can open summer camps on a limited basis at least around June 8," Gimenez said.