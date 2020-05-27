Restaurants, Hair Salons Opening in Several Miami-Dade Cities Wednesday

What to Know Restaurants will be allowing dine-in services with up to 50 percent capacity in Miami, Hialeah and Miami Beach

Hair salons will be opening in Miami Gardens with similar restrictions and safety protocols from the county and state.

After months of being closed due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, restaurants and hair salons will be reopening their doors Wednesday in cities across Miami-Dade County.

Restaurants will be allowing dine-in services with up to 50 percent capacity in Miami, Hialeah and Miami Beach on Wednesday while hair salons will be opening in Miami Gardens with similar restrictions and safety protocols from the county and state.

Miami Gardens officials have not given an exact date for when dine-in services would resume in the city.

Cities across South Florida may be slowly getting back to business, but how are they enforcing social distancing rules? NBC 6's Willard Shepard was on Lincoln Road with how enforcement inspectors are making sure everything runs smoothly.

With the road closures, officials say businesses can use sidewalks and streets to better comply with those rules. The list of street closures includes:

Washington Avenue between 7 Street and 16 Street will close Tuesday, May 26th.

Ocean Drive from 5 Street to 15 Street has been closed since May 16th and will remain closed during this phase of reopening.

Miami Beach city commissioners have created a “MB standard” decal to indicate businesses that have had all their employees tested for the virus by June 8th or the date of reopening as well as provide monthly tests and daily screenings among other steps. Those businesses will be given a decal to place on display as well as be listed on the city’s website.

Commissioners also agreed to reopen beaches and hotels beginning June 1st, a week after the Memorial Day holiday weekend. The beaches will reopen about two weeks after retail stores, hair salons and barber shops were allowed to open under Florida’s phase 1 plan.