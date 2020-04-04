Miami-Dade Requires Hospitals Report Amount of Available Hospital Beds, Supplies and Patients

Miami-Dade has ordered all hospitals to report twice a day the amount of supplies, patients and available beds in health facilities across the area.

The executive order, issued by county mayor Carlos Gimenez, seeks to assess the amount of unused hospital beds that can be converted into general, or intensive care beds. On top of this, hospitals are being asked to keep track of the number of available ventilators and respirators.

Patients who’ve tested positive for COVID-19 and are recovering in the hospital are also being tallied, as well as daily admittance and discharges.

However, any identifiable information about patients is not permitted.

Emergency rooms across South Florida have become a battleground against the coronavirus pandemic.

Data from the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration shows more than half of all hospital beds in Miami-Dade and Broward are currently occupied.