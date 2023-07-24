Miami-Dade rolls out Better Bus program to improve rider experience. Here's what it entails

For people who rely on public transportation, it’s been tough escaping the brutal South Florida heat.

“There’s nothing you can do. It’s hot,” said bus passenger Stephone Wodard.

With heat advisories issued every day since July 4, passengers like Wodard, who are exposed to the outdoor elements, have had no choice but to cope with the hot weather.

“Every day I take the bus, and you can only wear a hat or umbrellas to deal with the heat. That’s all you can do,” Wodard said.

Miami-Dade County rolled out its first phase of the Better Bus Network on Monday to hopefully minimize wait times at bus stops. The goal of the community-driven effort is to improve service with greater frequency across the board.

The reimagining of the MetroBus system has been in the works for some time. It was initially approved in 2021 but faced some challenges and delays with the bus driver shortage after the pandemic.

Critics of the plan have been concerned about how this will impact transit-dependent commuters as some routes will drastically change, with some routes cut out or discontinued altogether.

“If it’s going to minimize wait times, then it should be great because they seem to be on time for the most part,” said bus passenger Esther Williams.

According to county transit leaders, when the Better Bus Network fully rolls out this fall, approximately 350,000 more people will live near frequent bus services than today.

Phase two of the Better Bus Network will be deployed on Nov. 13, 2023.

You can learn more about the specific changes to each bus route here.