Miami-Dade Schools Police Officer Airlifted to Hospital After Crash in Hialeah

A Miami-Dade County Public Schools Police officer was airlifted to the hospital after a crash in Hialeah Thursday, officials said.

The crash happened in the area of Okeechobee Road and West 18th Avenue.

Footage showed the officer's marked car and a white sedan damaged at the scene.

School officials said the officer was responding to an emergency call at a school when the collision happened.

The officer, whose identity wasn't released, was airlifted to a local hospital. Their condition was unknown.

The driver of the other car was treated at the scene.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

