Miami-Dade Schools Working on Plan for Fall Reopening, No Decision Yet on Summer Camps

The head of Miami-Dade Public Schools said officials are working on a plan for reopening schools in the fall, and said a decision would be made soon on whether summer camps would take place in the county.

"I have one guarantee for you. Come August of 2020, there will be schooling in Miami-Dade. Exactly how, that's exactly what we're working on," Superintendent Alberto Carvalho said at a news conference Thursday.

Carvalho said the county is still analyzing the results of a survey of parents and guardians about the reopening of schools amid the coronavirus pandemic. Schools closed in March and shifted to distance learning to try to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

He added that they are putting together a group of experts in the community to help come up with the precautions they must take to allow the schools to reopen.

"The wellbeing, the safety, and the health of our children and our employees will continue to be our highest priority," Carvalho said.

Carvalho said he has been in daily contact with the local and state health departments, and they are heeding CDC guidelines and advice. Schools are waiting on the commissioners' and governor's decisions, recommendations and guidelines for reopening schools, Carvalho said.

"I am very hopeful that by the end of June we'll be able to announce to the community the plan for the reopening of schools for 2020-2021," he said.

As for the fate of summer camps, Carvalho said it's still under discussion about whether they'll take place but a decision could be announced as early as next week.

Broward County Public Schools already announced that they won't be doing summer camps, but Carvalho indicated he'd like to see some operate.

"At a time when the economy is reopening, I think we ought to seek pathways towards normalcy, towards the resumption of safe activities for children right here in Miami-Dade," Carvalho said.