Miami-Dade students facing charges for allegedly using AI to create nude pics of classmates

Police have arrested two Miami-Dade students for allegedly using artificial intelligence to create inappropriate images of their classmates.

Last week, administrators at Pinecrest Cove Academy in Westchester suspended two male students for allegedly using an AI app to superimpose the faces of male and female students to create fake nude images.

The students face charges of the promotion of altered sexual depictions without consent, according to Miami-Dade Police. The accused students were not identified.

The incident happened off-campus during the Thanksgiving recess.

“This behavior is unacceptable. We prioritize the privacy and well-being of all students, and we will not tolerate such actions," school officials said in a letter to parents about the incident. "Upon learning of this situation, we reported it to law enforcement who are now conducting an in-depth investigation. The individuals responsible will be facing disciplinary action."