Miami-Dade substitute teacher arrested for possessing child pornography

A Miami-Dade substitute teacher was arrested on child pornography charges after a year-long investigation.

Homestead Police said 37-year-old George Rafols uploaded a file containing child pornography last October.

Rafols was employed by Miami-Dade County Public Schools as a substitute teacher at Airbase K-8 Center.

Rafols was taken into custody and police say he is cooperating with investigators.

He was booked into jail Wednesday on charges of promoting sexual performance by a child, records say.

Miami-Dade County Public Schools issued a statement on his arrest, calling the allegations against him concerning.

"The Homestead Police Department conducted their investigation with help from Miami-Dade Schools Police and although he is not an employee of M-DCPS, he will no longer be able to serve as a substitute teacher in the District. M-DCPS goes to great lengths to provide a safe school environment for our students and employees," the statement read.