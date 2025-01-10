Miami-Dade swears in Clerk of the Court and Comptroller Juan Fernandez-Barquin

Juan Fernandez-Barquin took the oath of office Friday morning to become Miami-Dade County’s new clerk of the court and comptroller.

Fernandez-Barquin was first named clerk of the courts by Gov. Ron DeSantis. He later won the November election in a new expanded role of both clerk and comptroller, so he will now be responsible for public records and also county taxpayer money.

Watch NBC6 free wherever you are WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The county rolled out the welcome mat for Fernandez-Barquin with prayers and childhood stories during the ceremony in downtown Miami. He took the oath of office from his mother.

Miami-Dade Clerk of the Court and Comptroller Juan Fernandez-Barquin goes one-on-one with Impact's Jackie Nespral

Get local news you need to know to start your day with NBC 6's News Headlines newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

"I have nothing but great words to say about Juan Barquin. He is already a great clerk, he's gonna continue to do great work," U.S. Rep. Carlos Gimenez said.

Fernandez-Barquin serves the fourth largest judicial circuit in the United States.

"I'm just incredibly appreciative of the county residents for supporting me, for voting for me, for electing me, for their vote of confidence in me, and I just wanna do the best I can for them," he said.