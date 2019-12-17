Miami-Dade

Miami-Dade Teenager Accused of Killing 2 Teens with Single Bullet Charged as Adult

Miami-Dade Officers said the teens had been playing with a gun when the fatal shot was fired

The 15-year-old teen who police say fatally shot two other teenagers with a single bullet in South Miami-Dade is now having his charges upgraded.

At a hearing Tuesday morning, a judge ruled that Joseph Blanco would face both manslaughter charges as an adult.

The shooting took place last November in the 19800 block of Southwest 320th Street just outside of Homestead.

Miami-Dade Officers said the teens had been playing with a gun when Blanco fired the shot that killed both of the other teens.

The victims were identified as 15-year-old Jose Villarreal II and 14-year-old Julio Labrada.

