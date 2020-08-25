Miami-Dade to Allow Indoor Dining at County Restaurants

After months of restrictions due to the coronavirus pandemic, Miami-Dade will begin allowing indoor dining at county restaurants.

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez made the announcement during a virtual news conference Tuesday afternoon.

Gimenez said indoor dining would be allowed beginning Monday at 50% capacity with up to six people allowed at tables indoors and outside.

"We must however keep our guard up, this does not mean this is over by a long shot, we will need to wear our masks for the forseeable future," Gimenez said.

Restaurants will be advised to keep windows and doors open and air conditioning on at all times. Customers will have to keep masks on until they receive their water, Gimenez said.

Gimenez said the decision was made after he spoke with medical advisers and members of the White House Coronavirus Task Force.

Miami-Dade has been the hardest-hit county in the state by the coronavirus pandemic, with the most COVID-19 cases and virus-related deaths in Florida.

Gimenez said that the county's 10 p.m. curfew wont be pushed back for now, but they will look at possibly pushing it back after Labor Day weekend. He added that he has no intention of ordering any beaches closed for the holiday weekend.

The news comes hours after Hialeah Mayor Carlos Hernandez announced that his city would no longer be enforcing the county's ban on indoor dining at restaurants.