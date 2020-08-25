Florida Reports 183 New Virus-Related Deaths, 2,600 More COVID-19 Cases

What to Know Florida reported 183 new COVID-19-related deaths Tuesday

The state also added more than 2,600 new COVID-19 cases

While the number of new cases remained low compared to previous weeks, positivity rates showed increases in Tuesday's report

Florida reported 2,637 new coronavirus infections Tuesday, bringing the state’s total case number to 605,502.

As is typical for a Tuesday report, hospitalizations and deaths increased by larger numbers than in previous days, but continued to trend downward over time.

The state confirmed 183 more deaths of Florida residents Tuesday, the largest one-day jump since last Tuesday’s 219. Most of those deaths occurred a week ago or earlier, as it takes time to verify they are COVID-related.

Over the last seven days, the state has confirmed an average of 117 deaths a day, a steady decline since July, when as many as 184 residents died on one day, July 20.

A total of 10,580 Florida residents have died from virus-related causes, along with 137 non-residents, according to Tuesday's report from the state Department of Health.

While the number of new cases remains low, compared to previous weeks, the positivity rate for all tests returned Monday showed a marked increase statewide.

The percent of all tests coming back positive in the new report was 11.34%, the highest rate since last Monday. But the seven-day average of 9.2% is the lowest since the seven day ending on June 18.

When retesting of those previously positive are excluded, the new case rate was 7.49%, also the highest rate since last Monday. The seven-day rate of new cases has also slightly declined to 6.2%

One day jumps like that sometimes suggest a large influx of positive results from one or more labs on any given day and may not signal a change in overall trends.

In South Florida, Miami-Dade had 153,385 COVID-19 cases, an increase of 773 since Monday, along with 2,277 COVID-related deaths, 24 more since Monday. Miami-Dade also posted its seventh straight day of sub-10% positivity, coming in at 9.4%.

In Broward County, there were 69,584 COVID-19 cases reported, a daily increase of about 200, along with 1,147 virus-related deaths, 15 more than Monday. Broward's positivity rate was 5.7%.

Palm Beach County had 40,853 cases and 1,066 virus-related deaths Tuesday, while Monroe County had 1,695 cases and 14 deaths.