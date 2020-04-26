Miami-Dade to Announce Emergency Order Allowing Open Spaces to Reopen

What to Know Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez says he is finalizing emergency orders allowing open spaces to reopen under specific health guidelines

The county will hire more than 400 people who were put out of work by the coronavirus outbreak to help enforce social distancing measures at parks

People who do not follow social distancing rules can face a $500 fine or even arrest

Miami-Dade Mayor Carlos Gimenez says he is working with the County Attorney’s office to finalize emergency orders requiring specific health practices for parks, waterways and golf courses that wish to reopen amid the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video posted on Twitter, Gimenez said the rules in the emergency order follow recommendations made by medical experts.

This comes after a week where local and state leaders worked with various task forces focused on brainstorming ideas on how to get the economic engines up and running.

According to Gimenez, the county will hire more than 400 people who were put out of work by the coronavirus outbreak to help enforce social distancing measures at parks.

Some of the employees will be comprised of former security workers from Hard Rock Stadium as well as public school crossing guards.

Some of the rules Gimenez hinted at were one-way directional signs for people to use during walks, and special hours being designated for senior citizens.

The order allows cities to reopen parks under the specified guidelines, but municipalities can enforce tougher rules or refuse to reopen all together.

People who do not follow social distancing rules can face a $500 fine or even arrest.

"I wanna stress that there will be zero tolerance for people who do not follow the rules," Gimenez said. "They will be clearly spelled out at all parks, marinas and golf courses."

Gimenez did not mention a date when parks would reopen, but expects to announce and explain the details in his emergency order this Monday.

According to the mayor, the next phase of reopening will be focused on non-essential businesses.