Miami-Dade Transit Temporarily Adjusts Service Due to Omicron Surge

The Department of Transportation and Public Works (DTPW) in Miami-Dade is making temporary adjustments to certain transit routes in light of the rapidly spreading omicron variant.

The highly contagious omicron variant of COVID-19 has worsened the existing shortage of bus operators.

In an attempt to streamline service, DTPW will temporarily suspend two routes that are serviced by alternate options, as well as certain trips with lower ridership.

The following changes will go into effect Thursday, Jan. 20:

The 39 Express route will be suspended until further notice. The alternative routes are 31 Busway Local and 38 Busway MAX.

route will be suspended until further notice. The alternative routes are 31 Busway Local and 38 Busway MAX. The 103/C route will also be suspended until further notice, with its alternative route being 113/M.

route will also be suspended until further notice, with its alternative route being 113/M. Downtown northbound trips departing from the 95 Golden Glades Express at 4:27 p.m., 4:47 p.m., 4:49 p.m., and 5:02 p.m. are being suspended. All other trips remain the same.

at 4:27 p.m., 4:47 p.m., 4:49 p.m., and 5:02 p.m. are being suspended. All other trips remain the same. Eastbound trips departing from the 836 Dolphin Express at 6:20 a.m., 7:40 a.m., 9 a.m., 10:30 a.m., 12 p.m., 1:20 p.m., 2:50 p.m., 3:30 p.m., 4:50 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. are being suspended. Additionally, westbound trips departing at 6:53 a.m., 8:13 a.m., 9:33 a.m., 11:03 a.m., 12:30 p.m., 2 p.m., 3:40 p.m. 4:20 p.m., 5:40 p.m., and 6:20 p.m. are being suspended. All other trips remain the same.

“Like employers across the county and nation, we are experiencing higher than usual employee absences due to the rapid spread of the Omicron variant. Our top priority is to protect the health and wellbeing of our employees and residents as we continue to offer all the tools we have to stop the spread and curb the recent surge," said Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava.

DTPW continues to monitor the situation closely and may implement additional adjustments if needed.

“As we continue to assess the current situation, we are taking a proactive approach to minimize service impacts to our riders. The situation remains fluid, and we’re monitoring staffing levels daily,” said Eulois Cleckley, Director and CEO of the Miami-Dade Department of Transportation and Public Works.

DTPW also continues to employ cleaning measures instituted during the pandemic, including daily cleaning and disinfecting of Metrobus, Metrorail, and Metromover vehicles, bus terminals, and stations.

Per federal mandate, face masks remain a requirement for any transit rider, both inside of a Miami-Dade Transit vehicle and at a Miami-Dade Transit facility (including at bus stops and on the platforms).

"We are doing everything we can to minimize service interruptions while protecting our workforce and residents. We ask our residents for your patience and support as we deal with these unprecedented challenges," said Levine Cava.

Transit riders can stay updated on any service changes by signing up for Rider Alerts here: www.miamidade.gov/alerts

For additional information about transit and countywide services during this time, visit miamidade.gov/coronavirus or call 3-1-1.