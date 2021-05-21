Miami-Dade Under Brush Fire Warning as Officials Work to Contain Blaze in Indian River County

A massive brush fire in Indian River County has shut down all north and southbound lanes of Interstate 95 near the Indian River-Brevard County line, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

Smoke from a wild fire has both northbound and southbound lanes blocked on I-95 in Indian River County. Northbound traffic is being diverted off the 156 Mile Post exit at CR-512 and southbound traffic is being diverted off the 166 Mile Post exit at St. John’s Heritage Pkw. pic.twitter.com/gbUNWGXGK2 — FHP West Palm Beach (@FHPPalmBeach) May 21, 2021

The brush fire in Indian River County is currently 800 acres just south of the Brevard County line, the Florida Forest Service said.

There has been no structural damage or damage to any buildings, and no injuries have been reported. The fire is currently 0% contained.

WPTV reports that FHP officials have closed all north and southbound lanes of I-95 north of County Road 512 and south of Malabar Road due to smoke.

The National Weather Service in Miami issued a red flag warning to "alert people o an ongoing or expected critical fire weather pattern."

Interior Miami-Dade County is under a brush fire warning until Saturday at 2 a.m.

May 21: While hazardous marine and beach conditions continue today, a RED FLAD WARNING is effect beginning at 8 AM EDT this morning for critical fire weather conditions. Make sure to prepare, be aware, and act early if a wildfire comes your way. #WeatherReady #Flwx pic.twitter.com/c32nJQcaiK — NWS Miami (@NWSMiami) May 21, 2021

The Florida Forest Service said it is deploying a task force to aid in suppression efforts.

The agency said that 46 fires are burning more than 4,000 acres across Florida.

This is a developing story and will be updated. Please check back for more updates.