Miami-Dade voters to decide tax collector, supervisor of elections races

The voters of Miami-Dade County will be asked to elect candidates for offices they have never had to vote on before on Tuesday.

Constitutional Amendment 10, approved in 2018, is creating five new offices including county sheriff, tax collector and supervisor of elections.

Up until now in Miami-Dade, these offices had been under the county mayor’s office but now voters will have their say on Election Day.

The newly independent elected supervisor of elections will assume responsibility for the county’s elections department, which has been run by Christina White since 2015.

Democrats J.C. Planas, a former member of the Florida House of Representatives, won his party's primary in August. He was a Republican in the Florida House, but has changed his political affiliation.

Planas is facing Republican Rep. Alina Garcia, who is currently a member of the State House of Representatives representing District 115. Garcia was elected to that post in 2022.

In the county's tax collector race, Democrat David Richardson is facing Republican Dariel Fernandez.

Richardson is a former member of the Florida House of Representatives and former Miami Beach commissioner.

Fernandez is running for his first elected office. He's a board member for the South Florida Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, and serves in the CryptoCurrency Task Force of Miami-Dade County and the Miami-Dade County Community Council Board.

Also on the ballot are the property appraiser and clerk of the cirsuit court and comptroller positions.

According to the county, residents can expect to see that most services will remain the same after the election, although they may look different under new leadership.