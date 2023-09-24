Miami Dolphins put up 70 against Denver Broncos

The Miami Dolphins came close to breaking an NFL record after beating the Denver Broncos 70-20 at the Hard Rock Stadium on Sunday.

With a remarkable performance by the offense including four touchdowns by Raheem Mostert and two more for rookie running back Devon Achane.

It all started in the first half with an offensive showcase after scoring 5 touchdowns, including one to Tyreek Hill, who showcased his speed by scoring a 54-yard touchdown in the first drive of the game.

It wasn't long before the 'Phins' showcased another speed threat with rookie running back Devon Achane scoring second touchdown and stretching the lead to 14-0.

Despite the Dolphins defense doing their best, Russell Wilson was able to escape pressure and deliver a pinpoint dime to Cortland Sutton who was wide open in the endzone, bringing the score to 17-4.

The creativeness by the Dolphins offense was no match for the gassed Broncos defense as Tua Tagovailoa and Devon Achane combine for a shovel pass that ends in the Dolphins third touchdown in the second quarter.

The scoring wasn't done in the first half as Raheem Mostert scored his fourth rushing touchdown of the season with a 20 yard run.

The defense decided they wanted part of the limelight and scored a turnover in the Bronco's own half which led to Mostert's second rushing touchdown of the day.

The second half could not have come worse for the Broncos as they found themselves in deeper trouble with Raheem Mostert finding his third touchdown of the day.

HAT TRICK FOR HEEM! 🎩 pic.twitter.com/9EWli8k6JD — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 24, 2023

Another forced fumble for the defense by Kader Kohou set up another great offensive drive.

That set up Raheem Mostert's fourth touchdown.

And on the fourth touchdown, WE SURF‼️ @RMos_8Ball is ON. FIRE. pic.twitter.com/Nxhg5HFolE — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 24, 2023

In an all-around performance, the defense did their bit once more and nabbed a pick from Russell Wilson throw to Da'Shawn Hand who deflected it into the hands of Emmanuel Ogbah, leading up to a sick 67-yard touchdown from rookie phenom Devon Achane.

DEVON ACHANE HAS OVER 200 YDS AND 4 TDS 🤯🤯🤯



(via @NFL) pic.twitter.com/pvkl9UkSid — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) September 24, 2023

With the game coming to an end, Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel decided to rest a few of the starters, yet the celebrations did not stop as back up Quarterback Mike White hit Robbie Chosen for a 68 yard touchdown, setting up a 70-20 rout.