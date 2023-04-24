Miami Family Has Lost Contact With Sudan Relatives Amid Conflict

A South Florida family is on edge as they wait to hear from loved ones in Sudan.

Violence is intensifying in Khartoum, Sudan’s capital, as two of the country’s top generals battle among themselves for control of the country.

Millions of civilians are caught in the middle, including Modathar Osman’s sister, her husband and two children.

“I don’t know what happened to my sister,” Osman said. “She doesn’t have water [or] food…she doesn’t have it.”

Osman last spoke to his sister over the phone a week ago. He fears for her life, not only because of the violence, but her ongoing health battles. Osman said during their final conversation, his sister told him that she didn’t have the necessary diabetic medicine.

The violence has closed hospitals, and food is running low in the capital where most of the fighting is taking place.

Moments before our interview, Osman found out his 32-year-old cousin passed away in Sudan while trying to find an open hospital. He was having a medical emergency, unrelated to the violence.

Over the weekend, about 80 government personnel were evacuated from the U.S. Embassy.

According to NBC News, an estimated 16,000 American citizens remain, sheltering in place. They are likely dual citizens.

Osman is also the president of the Sudanese American Association in South Florida. He said the group is planning a trip to Washington D.C. to urge leaders to take more action.

As of Monday, the U.S. had no plans for a mass rescue or evacuation.