Miami Fire Rescue Salutes Hospital Staff Battling Coronavirus Outbreak

The City of Miami Fire Rescue wanted to honor the healthcare workers who have been risking their lives to save others from COVID-19.

On Thursday, about 100 Mercy Hospital employees were greeted outside the hospital by a display of appreciation by the fire department.

It started off with a water salute where a fire boat in the Biscayne Bay outside of the hospital pumped streams of water several feet into the sky. That was followed by a procession of fire trucks blaring their sirens.

The department is one of many in South Florida to show their appreciation and solidarity with the doctors, nurses and staff workers at a hospital on the front lines of the coronavirus battle.